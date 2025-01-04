Break-in at Nelson City Hall

Photo: Google Street View Nelson City Hall

The Nelson Police Department is investigating a break-in at city hall.

Police were called to 310 Ward Street on Monday, Dec. 30 by a staff member who noticed several drawers and cabinets in a city department had been rifled through. They also found some items that were in the office had been taken or moved.

“Although City Hall is open to the public, no one should have been able to access this part of the building,” said investigators.

Forensic services were dispatched to the scene. They were able to gather usable pieces of evidence.

NPD continues to investigate. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 250-354-3919.