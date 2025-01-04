252816
252622
Nelson  

Nelson police seek tips on missing man last seen in August

Last seen in August

Story: 525851

It has been months since the last confirmed sighting of a missing Nelson man.

The Nelson Police Department is seeking public tips on the whereabouts of 33-year-old Christopher Ward Newton.

The last known sighting of the man was in August of 2024 in Nelson’s downtown core.

Christopher Ward Newton is described as 5’10”, 159 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Hew has a skateboard tattoo on his left shoulder.

Anyone who sees Christopher or has information about the case is asked to call the Nelson Police Department immediately at 250-354-3919.

NEW
