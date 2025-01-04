Avian influenza detected on ostrich farm in Central Kootenay

Photo: universalostrich.ca An aerial view of the Universal Ostrich farm near Edgewood, B.C.

Avian influenza has been detected on a farm near the Central Kootenay community of Edgewood.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has set up a non-commercial primary control infection zone and a non-commercial exclusion zone around the Universal Ostrich farm on Langille Road, just off Highway 6, north of Edgewood and west of the Needles Ferry crossing.

According to the CFIA, highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected on the farm on Dec. 31, 2024.

A person who lives in the area told Castanet that they saw a Government of Canada vehicle at the Universal Ostrich farm on Monday. They said they saw several dead birds on the property in recent days.

Esper Esperson, the son of one of the owners, posted on an Edgewood Facebook group confirming that the farm has tested positive for avian influenza.

In the post, Esperson said they are working closely with the CFIA and following all protocols and guidelines laid out by the federal agency. He notes that the property is under quarantine and asks the public not to come to the farm without contacting the owners or himself in advance.

Castanet spoke to Esperson, who said he was helping out because his mother, co-owner Karen Esperson, and everyone else on the farm was very busy dealing with the evolving situation.

“It’s a tough one, but we’re getting through it,” he said, adding that they think the virus may have spread from wild ducks to the ostriches.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza and low-pathogenic avian influenza, by subtypes H5 and H7 is a reportable disease under the Health of Animals Act and Regulations. All suspected cases must be reported to the CFIA for immediate investigation.

The agency then oversees the humane destruction of all poultry on the farm, as well as cleaning and disinfection of the premises.

A non-commercial premises is described as one where birds are raised in smaller flocks of fewer than 1,000 birds total and fewer than 300 waterfowl, for producing or selling their products locally for limited sales or for breeding purposes.

Permits are required for the movement of birds, their products and by-products through a primary control zone.

The zone surrounding the ostrich farm stretches south to just past Edgewood at Eagle Creek, East to the east edge of Lower Arrow Lake in the Fauquier area, north along Highway 6 to Inonoaklin Creek and west into the Monashee Mountains. The full map can be found here.