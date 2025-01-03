Residents prepare as Kootenay Lake ferry strike set to expand

Photo: Valerie Farcelais Harrop-Procter cable ferry.

UPDATE: 3:50 a.m.

The union involved in the Kootenay Lake ferry strike have declared that it will reduce sailings on the Glade and Harrop ferries starting Jan. 6 at 6:30 a.m. This announcement is is part of the ongoing labour action and may significantly impact commuters and residents who rely on these services

The Kootenay Lake villages of Harrop, Procter and Glade — which have a combined population of about 900 people — will experience fewer crossings to the nearby communities of Nelson and Balfour, where many residents shop, work and receive essential services, including health care.

"The union is issuing the required 24-hour notice of our intention to expand the current strike action to include the Harrop and Glade ferries effective 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2025," the B.C. General Employees' Union says in a letter to employer Western Pacific Marine.

"At that time, we will begin following the requirements of the amended essential service order," the notice says. "We remain available for mediation or negotiations at any time."

The BCGEU, representing ferry workers who have been on strike since Nov. 3, is seeking wage increases, scheduling adjustments and extended benefits for auxiliary workers.

So far, the strike has limited but not halted service on a longer ferry run across Kootenay Lake, from Balfour to Kootenay Bay. Like the smaller routes, it is subject to an essential-service designation and cannot be halted entirely.

Andrew Doran, a resident of Harrop, has been getting ready for the expanded strike action.

"I've spent the afternoon fixing up a borrowed 1970s 14-foot boat with a similar vintage motor, hoping I won't have to use it to take my wife and four-year-old across the frigid lake in the dark so they can get to work and daycare," he said in an email Thursday.

Doran said the village was "pretty stressed" about the prospect of job action.

The escalation of the strike to include the cable ferries resulted from a B.C. Labour Board ruling on Dec. 27 granting the union approval to reduce service of the Harrop-Procter ferry to eight round trips daily and 16 round trips for the Glade ferry.

The Harrop ferry usually runs on a 24-hour on-demand schedule, while the Glade ferry's regular schedule is 5 a.m. to 2:20 a.m.

The union was not immediately available to comment Friday.

Residents of the communities say they are concerned reducing sailings of the on-demand, free services will cut people off from neighbours and jobs.

For some residents, the only alternative to the cable ferry routes that run a few hundred metres across a narrow section of the lake is an hours-long drive, while other residents say they fear being cut off completely.

Melinda Foot, co-owner of the Procter General Store, said earlier the cable ferry crossings to Nelson and Balfour only take five minutes, but the sailings are the only link for the communities.

Western Pacific Marine has posted a revised service schedule here.

with files from Canadian Press

ORIGINAL: 10:42 a.m.

The minister of Rural Services needs to do her job and help the residents of the rural communities of Glade, Harrop and Procter before strike action occurs, says the Kootenay Rockies MLA.

Pete Davis said that the NDP MLA for Kootenay Central, Brittny Anderson, needed to put rural communities first and step in for the more than 900 residents that could lose full-time ferry service — that was set to be reduced today — as the ferry strike threatens their livelihoods and well-being.

“This isn’t just about logistics; it’s about the people who depend on this ferry to access food, work and critical services,” the Conservative MLA for Kootenay Rockies said in a press release. “The residents of Harrop and Glade deserve leadership. Their local MLA and minister must stand up for them and ensure their voices are heard.”

A 24-hour strike notice for the job action has not been delivered as of Friday morning.

The ongoing labour battle began Nov. 3 between the 80 B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU) workers and their employers, Western Pacific Marine, when contract negotiations stalled. The Kootenay Lake ferry was affected by a reduction in services but on Dec. 27 the B.C. Labour Relations Board approved a union bid for the Glade and Harrop-Procter cable ferries — previously exempt from strike action — to operate on a reduced schedule beginning today.

However, there is no job action reported on the DriveBC website to limit the number of sailings and passengers from a 24-hour, on-demand schedule, to eight round trips daily for Harrop-Procter and 16 for the Glade ferry — as was threatened in the board ruling.

BCGEU workers have been seeking wage increases, scheduling adjustments and extended benefits for auxiliary workers from Western Pacific Marine.

Davis said the province must take action to bring both sides — the BCGEU and employers Western Pacific Marine — together again and prioritize a resolution that avoids further disruption.

“It’s time for the government to lead, support rural communities and secure a fair deal for everyone involved,” Davis said.

MLA Brittny Anderson was unavailable for comment as of this writing, but this story will be updated once she replies.

Harman Bhangu, Conservative MLA for Langley-Abbotsford and Conservative Transportation critic, echoed the concerns of Davis.

“This is about protecting rural livelihoods and families. Leadership means taking responsibility, bringing stakeholders together, and ensuring no one is left behind,” Bhangu said.

The Conservative MLAs are calling on the NDP government to intervene immediately, facilitate negotiations, and prioritize a solution that prevents disruption for these vulnerable communities.

About 600 people live in the Harrop-Procter area and about 300 people live in Glade, the labour board ruling said.