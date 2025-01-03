MLA calls on Minister Anderson to step in on ferry strike and resolve issue

Photo: Valerie Farcelais Harrop-Procter cable ferry.

The minister of Rural Services needs to do her job and help the residents of the rural communities of Glade, Harrop and Procter before strike action occurs, says the Kootenay Rockies MLA.

Pete Davis said that the NDP MLA for Kootenay Central, Brittny Anderson, needed to put rural communities first and step in for the more than 900 residents that could lose full-time ferry service — that was set to be reduced today — as the ferry strike threatens their livelihoods and well-being.

“This isn’t just about logistics; it’s about the people who depend on this ferry to access food, work and critical services,” the Conservative MLA for Kootenay Rockies said in a press release. “The residents of Harrop and Glade deserve leadership. Their local MLA and minister must stand up for them and ensure their voices are heard.”

A 24-hour strike notice for the job action has not been delivered as of Friday morning.

The ongoing labour battle began Nov. 3 between the 80 B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU) workers and their employers, Western Pacific Marine, when contract negotiations stalled. The Kootenay Lake ferry was affected by a reduction in services but on Dec. 27 the B.C. Labour Relations Board approved a union bid for the Glade and Harrop-Procter cable ferries — previously exempt from strike action — to operate on a reduced schedule beginning today.

However, there is no job action reported on the DriveBC website to limit the number of sailings and passengers from a 24-hour, on-demand schedule, to eight round trips daily for Harrop-Procter and 16 for the Glade ferry — as was threatened in the board ruling.

BCGEU workers have been seeking wage increases, scheduling adjustments and extended benefits for auxiliary workers from Western Pacific Marine.

Davis said the province must take action to bring both sides — the BCGEU and employers Western Pacific Marine — together again and prioritize a resolution that avoids further disruption.

“It’s time for the government to lead, support rural communities and secure a fair deal for everyone involved,” Davis said.

MLA Brittny Anderson was unavailable for comment as of this writing, but this story will be updated once she replies.

Harman Bhangu, Conservative MLA for Langley-Abbotsford and Conservative Transportation critic, echoed the concerns of Davis.

“This is about protecting rural livelihoods and families. Leadership means taking responsibility, bringing stakeholders together, and ensuring no one is left behind,” Bhangu said.

The Conservative MLAs are calling on the NDP government to intervene immediately, facilitate negotiations, and prioritize a solution that prevents disruption for these vulnerable communities.

About 600 people live in the Harrop-Procter area and about 300 people live in Glade, the labour board ruling said.