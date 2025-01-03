252591
Candidates for new Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies NDP nomination to debate Jan. 11

Breaking new ground

The game is afoot as NDP candidates for the new federal riding of Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies square off in a debate this month.

With the next federal election to take place no later than Oct. 20, the NDP in the new riding are preparing. NDP nomination candidates are set to debate in Trail on Saturday, Jan. 11 to help decide who will represent the party in the new federal riding in the next federal election.

Two people will tangle for the nomination, with Nelson city councillor and local business owner Keith Page facing Kallee Lins, executive director of the West Kootenay Regional Arts Council.

NDP federal party members in the new riding will cast their votes in the nomination race on Feb. 27. However, to vote in the nomination race, memberships must be purchased by Jan. 13.

Formerly the Kootenay-Columbia currently held by the Conservative Party’s Rob Morrison, even in its new confines the riding will still enjoy the largest shared border with the U.S. out of any other riding in Canada.

The debate is set for Saturday, Jan. 11 (5 p.m.) at the Skills Centre, 1060 Eldorado Street in Trail. Memberships will be available for purchase at the debate.

Boundaries description

Consists of:

the Regional District of East Kootenay;

those parts of the Regional District of Central Kootenay comprising:

  • Central Kootenay electoral areas A, B, C, D, E, F, and G;
  • the City of Nelson;
  • the Town of Creston; and
  • Creston Indian Reserve No. 1.

those parts of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary comprising:

  • Kootenay Boundary Electoral Area A;
  • that part of Kootenay Boundary B/Lower Columbia-Old Glory lying easterly of the City of Trail and Goodeve Creek; and
  • the City of Trail.

Source: Elections Canada

