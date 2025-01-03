Avalanche report for backcountry: avalanche risk rises throughout weekend

Photo: Contributed

Heading into the weekend, backcountry snow conditions are moderate, but the danger of avalanche rises to considerable in the alpine as the weekend opens up, according to Avalanche Canada.

On Thursday the national avalanche agency released its report for the weekend and into early next week.

“Surface instabilities and deeper weak layers remain reactive to riders. Choose low-consequence terrain and watch for signs of instability,” the report noted about the Nelson area.

“Pay attention to the wind; once it starts to blow, sensitive wind slabs are likely to form,” the report continued. “Keep in mind that human triggering may persist as natural avalanches taper off. Be aware of the potential for loose avalanches in steep terrain where snow hasn't formed a slab.”

The report noted that backcountry slope uncertainty was due to the fact that persistent slabs were particularly difficult to forecast, while “confidence” in backcountry snow on Friday and at lower levels was due to a stable weather pattern with little change expected.

Avalanche summary

On Wednesday, two large (size two to 2.5) persistent slab avalanches were rider triggered, both on north aspect at approximately 2,200 metres. One was near Nelson, the other near Rossland.

On Monday, small storm slabs and loose dry avalanches (size one) were easily triggered by riders on steep, sheltered treeline terrain features.

Photo: Contributed

Snowpack summary

Up to 30 to 50 centimetres of settling snow can be found in sheltered areas.

“Previous moderate southwest wind has redistributed this snow, forming deeper deposits on leeward slopes at higher elevations,” the report read.

Below this recent snow, a thin crust is present below approximately 1,600 metres. Weak layers of surface hoar or facets and a crust continue to persist in the mid-snowpack and can be found down between 50 and 120 cm.

“Professionals are still concerned about its potential instability,” the report continued.

The lower snowpack is generally strong and well-bonded.

Weather summary

Friday

Cloudy with 10 to 20 cm of new snow.

A 15 to 25 km/h southwest ridgetop wind.

Treeline temperature -10 °C.

Saturday

Cloudy with one to five cm of new snow.

A 10 to 15 km/h southwest ridgetop wind.

Treeline temperature -5 °C.

Sunday