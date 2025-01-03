Nelson resident sparks debate after posting parking grievance online

Photo: Leona LeBel Photo: Parking in West Innes in Rosemont

Parking is a touchy subject in Nelson, and there's not a whole lot to go around which can sometimes cause tension in the community.

The city has 750 two-and four-hour metered parking stalls throughout the city and a 191-stall parkade with an $8 per day fee. Parking meter fees also increased by 75 cents on Apr. 15, 2024 after approval from city council.

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Nelson local Leona LeBel said parking shortages aren't uncommon, and finding a spot can be a struggle for commuters from Rosemont, Uphill, Fairview and just outside the city.

Upon returning home from a six-day trip to visit a sick family member, she said her vehicle was ticketed for being parked continuously on her residential street for more than 72 hours — which is the parking regulation for all residential streets in Nelson.

LeBel said she purposely parked in spot near a bush by her home to avoid taking up space.

Despite not wanting to magnify her experience, she said she was struck by the number of online responses after she shared her Christmas parking grievance on a Nelson community page.

"I think, unfortunately, the internet takes away that, 'humanity' interaction," she said.

She received mixed reactions, with some people shocked at the $25 ticket from the city, while others suggested she was acting entitled for wanting to park in front of her house. Others suggested she should have been towed.

A consultation survey from the City of Nelson's 2021 Downtown Parking Strategy found that residents disapprove of the two-hour parking model in the downtown core, particularly commuters who are required to leave work to replenish their parking meter every two or four hours.

Nelson is estimated to have a population increase of 4.8 per cent by 2038, adding roughly 1,100 people within a 30-45 minute driving distance in the next 20 years, according to B.C. Stats. Meanwhile, the city is set to be expanding transit routes in the region, beginning Jan. 6.

LeBel said her frustration lies partly with people in the community lashing out at one another rather than utilizing the same energy to push for solutions.

"It's over Christmas. I've met most of my neighbours on that street, and everybody's really friendly and helpful ... I was just blown away that someone would call that in rather than trying to reach out," she said.

LeBel explained she's heard of people also leaving aggressive notes on windshields, and reporting cars immediately after the allotted time.

According to the City of Nelson, "Residents should prepare to move their street-parked vehicles every 72-hours and switch sides of the street during times when odd-even parking rules are in effect."

"Every place that I lived at in Nelson, I just decided that I wasn't going to get upset if I had to park a block away from my house and walk if someone else needed that parking spot," said LeBel.

With some notable developments toward improved parking availability, LeBel said she encourages people to channel more compassion and open neighbourly communication when parking challenges arise.

"Yeah, that's frustrating. But, what are you gonna do?"