Nelson gun club says C-21 misses the mark, and could impact West Kootenay conservation efforts

Some local hunters and gun owners are raising concerns about the latest federal firearm ban, claiming it is 'excessive' and could negatively impact conservation efforts in the West Kootenay.

The federal government’s decision on Dec. 5 to outlaw 324 new firearm varieties ahead of a planned buyback program adds on to the previous bans initiated in 2020. The measure was announced on the eve of the 35th anniversary of the École Polytechnique shooting.

Many gun rights advocates argue that bill C-21, unfairly targets law-abiding gun owners rather than focusing on firearms smuggled into Canada from the U.S.

One of the many firearm types now banned, a 22-calibre long rifle, are covered under what is referred to as a possession and acquisition licence ban (PAL). This means the holder must legally dispose of any firearms they have in their possession. The federal government said a pilot project has already been conducted to collect banned firearms from businesses.'

Jesse Zeman of the BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) criticized the government’s approach, noting that many 22-calibre rifles are commonly used for hunting and training youth.

"90 per cent of firearm-related crimes involve smuggled guns from organized crime, a problem that has grown despite recent bans," said Zeman.

In December, the BCWF posted a memo urging firearm owners, hunters, farmers, and competitive shooters to voice their concerns to their local representatives. The wildlife federation argued that the federal government is focusing on guns that “look scary” rather than considering their functional use.

“The government’s current obsession with look-alike ‘assault-style’ rifles is nonsensical,” the BCWF said in its brief. “We believe the rollout of the government’s plans, including a rifle buyback, will cost billions of dollars with no discernible benefit to Canadians."

The brief also noted that police chiefs and unions across the country oppose the federal strategy, arguing it does not address the root causes of gun-related crime.

"They're going after the wrong ones," said Zeman.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a news conference that the federal governments goal is to ensure that no community, or family, is devastated by mass shootings in Canada again.

Zeman warned that extending the firearm bans could create financial and logistical issues for gun clubs like the one in Nelson, which conducts significant conservation work. While the Fraser Institute said that firearm bans could also deter individuals from participating in hunting activities, reducing the funds and volunteer efforts dedicated to conservation and predator management.

Nelson District Rod and Gun Club (NDRGC) vice president Jesse Braun said that lawful gun owners are being unfairly penalized.

“A lot of that money could be directed toward border security,” said Braun. “Maybe some more robust work on the border or a little bit more interaction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in the states could help crack down on smuggling."

Braun emphasized that Canada’s firearm policies are already far stricter than those in the United States.

"I'm at a bit of a loss to understand what the end goal here is. I get that public safety is important. Still, I don't really see why they're going so aggressively after firearms that are not really a risk to the public."

With files from Canadian Press