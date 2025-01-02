NDCU donates $30,000 to the restoration of community hall in Crawford Bay

Photo: submitted Teresa from the Nelson and District Credit Union East Shore branch, centre, is joined by directors from Crawford Bay and District Hall and Parks Association celebrating the Credit Unions $30,000 donation towards the restoration of the Hall.

A $30,000 donation has insured the centre of an East Shore institution remains intact.

The Nelson and District Credit Union (NDCU) has made a $30,000 donation to the Crawford Bay and District Hall and Parks Association to support its efforts to restore the Crawford Bay community hall and make it more energy efficient.

“The local hall is the centre of every smaller community in Canada, and NDCU is all about community” explained Cam Stokes, East Shore director and first vice-chair of the Credit Union, in a press release.

“When the Crawford Bay and District Hall and Parks Association reached out to NDCU to support their restoration and retrofit of the hall, we knew this was a project we needed to support due to its importance as a landmark and gathering place on the East Shore.”

The association has raised more than $1.8 million to date so it can fortify the hall’s foundation, insulate the building, replace the roof and add many energy efficient features like enhanced heat recovery and demand-control ventilation to the 86-year old hall.

“The generous donation from Nelson and District Credit Union got us one giant step closer to completing this important project,” said Leona Keraiff, the president of the Crawford Bay and District Hall and Parks Association. “Our community hall has an impressive history and with this restoration project, a promising future. Donations like the one from NDCU will ensure the hall continues to be a key gathering place for our community.”

The retrofit also received provincial and federal government funding. The association needs just over $270,000 more to meet its obligation to contribute 35 per cent of the project cost. Once these funds are in place the restoration can begin.