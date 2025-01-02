Provincial assessments show Nelson as one of most expensive places in Kootenay-Columbia

Photo: Contributed

Nelson has retained the unenvious title as the highest average property assessment in the West Kootenay, slotting in at third highest in the Kootenay-Columbia region.

At a typical assessed value of $681,000, the single-family residential property assessment reflects the 2025 property assessments released this morning by the province’s B.C. Assessment — up from $669,000 in 2024.

The two per cent rise in assessed value is drawn directly from the market value sale of homes in the Heritage city as of July 1, 2024.

On the lower end of the scale, Trail remains one of the most affordable places to buy in the West Kootenay — with a typical assessed value of $376,000 — with only the villages of Midway ($341,000) and Canal Flats ($326,000) coming in lower, as well as the nation’s smallest city, Greenwood ($249,000).

The updated property values are now available at bcassessment.ca in addition to 2025 property assessment notices being mailed to each property owner.

“For 2025, most homeowners can expect generally flat property assessment value changes … while homeowners in Kootenay Columbia areas may see a higher rate of change in the zero to 10 per cent range," said deputy assessor Boris Warkentin, in a press release.

“For property owners throughout the Southern Interior, there may be a delay in receiving your 2025 assessment notices due to ongoing Canada Post backlogs, but anyone can check updated values at bcassessment.ca, using our online property search service.”

Nelson’s neighbours to the north, Revelstoke, knocked Fernie off the Kootenay-Columbia podium and rode a three per cent surge to take the highest assessed value at $860,000. Fernie was close behind at $856,000.

Closer to home in Nelson, Castlegar had a six per cent hike in assessed value to $592,000 — over $100,000 jump from the $490,000 it enjoyed one year ago and by far the largest dollar value increase in the Kootenay-Columbia. Rossland was close to Nelson at $616,000 (no percentage increase) and Grand Forks rose four per cent to $423,000.

Cranbrook at $503,000, Kimberley at $533,000 and the towns of Creston ($422,000) and Golden ($634,000) rounded out the major centres of the region. The districts of Invermere ($680,000), Elkford ($390,000) and Sparwood ($419,000) logged some big numbers as well, with Elkford showing the largest percentage increase at 11 per cent.

On the village spectrum in the West Kootenay, Kaslo stayed the most expensive small centre to live in across the Kootenay-Columbia region, with a one per cent rise to $490,000 for an average assessed value. The second highest was Radium Hot Springs at $488,00, Fruitvale at $455,000 and Montrose at $451,000.

Despite being the second smallest municipality in Canada, Silverton was the fifth highest average value in the region at $429,000 (up six per cent), with its valley neighbours Nakusp at $419,000 (up four per cent) and New Denver at $401,000 (up four per cent).

Slocan had a three per cent drop to $409,000, Salmo rose two per cent to $379,000 and Warfield was up by one per cent to $408,000.

Photo: Contributed

Crunching the numbers

As B.C.'s provider of property assessment information, B.C. Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year.

Property assessments provide the foundation for local and provincial taxing authorities to raise over $10 billion in property taxes each year. This revenue funds community services provided by local governments as well as the K-12 education system.

The newly released 2025 property assessment details can be searched and accessed any time at bcassessment.ca by using B.C. Assessment's Find your property assessment online service.

Overall, the Southern Interior's total assessments increased from about $315 billion in 2024 to nearly $323 billion this year. A total of about $5.29 billion of the region's updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.

B.C.’s Southern Interior region includes the main urban centres of Kelowna, Kamloops, and Cranbrook as well as all surrounding Okanagan, Thompson, and Kootenay Columbia communities.

Photo: Contributed

Them’s fighting words

People who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2024, or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact B.C. Assessment (as indicated on their notice) as soon as possible in January.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a notice of complaint (appeal) by Jan. 31, for an independent review by a property assessment review panel," said Warkentin.

The property assessment review panels, independent of B.C. Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet between Feb. 1 and March 15 to hear formal complaints.

“It is important to understand that changes in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding change in property taxes,” explained Warkentin. “As noted on your assessment notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes.”