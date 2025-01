Photo: Andreas Leith, Creative Commons

Happy New Year, Nelson.

The first baby born in the city at Kootenay Lake Hospital was a baby boy born at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday morning.

However, the parents did not consent to additional information nor photos, said IH communications and engagement consultant, Jennie Bui.

As for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail, Bui said there wasn’t anyone expecting on Jan. 1 so the wait is on.