Former BC Tree Fruits warehouse in Creston to be sold

Photo: Colliers Canada

A local orchardist is poised to purchase a former BC Tree Fruits warehouse in Creston, B.C.

Shukin Orchards Ltd. will be paying $1.9 million for a 19.57-acre industrial site consisting of a combination of a large warehouse and agricultural land, according to BC Tree Fruits bankruptcy filings.

The pending sale will go before a BC Supreme Court judge for approval on Jan. 10.

The Creston property was listed at $2.35 million. Bankruptcy monitor Alvarez and Marshall said in a filing that the $1.9 million offer is the best received so far.

“It is the monitor’s view that the Creston Property was marketed in an appropriate manner and the property has been exposed to the market for a reasonable amount of time,” said the court filing.

“Given the current state of the real estate market for industrial commercial properties and stated interest rates, the monitor views the transaction to be in the best interest of the creditors.”

The property was previously used by BC Tree Fruits subsidiary Growers Supply Co.

The collapse of the BC Tree Fruits Co-Operative has been a seismic event for the province’s tree fruits industry. The former assets of the company have gradually been sold off over the last several months.

The District of Lake Country purchased a former BCTF warehouse in that community while the alcohol conglomerate the Mark Anthony Group purchased a large BCTF facility in Kelowna. Future plans for both sites have not been revealed.

A buyer for BCTF’s former packinghouse and cold storage facility in Oliver, B.C. has not been found at this point.