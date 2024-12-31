Rummage through Christmas stockings prior to Christmas Day leads to domestic dispute, fire and fleeing felines

Photo: Jim from Springfield, Wikimedia Commons

Two elderly women went full Grinch in a no-holds barred Christmas Eve altercation.

On Tuesday at 6 a.m., a frontline Trail and Greater District officer received a report about an incident between a 61-year-old woman and a 79-year-old Fruitvale woman in a residence in Fruitvale.

The 61-year-old woman accused the other woman of hitting her with the phone and hiding a box of cheese and macaroni dinner; while the 61-year-old woman was accused of rummaging through the Christmas stockings.

At some point during the incident, a TV and mattress caught fire which resulted in their cats escaping the residence. The 61-year-old woman suffered minor burns to her fingers putting out the fire and was treated by EHS at the scene.

The officer managed to resolve the conflict between the two women.

“I am glad the officer could restore peace on Earth between these two before Santa made his rounds,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.