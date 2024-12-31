Accidentally discharged firearm sends 17-year-old Trail, B.C. youth to hospital

Photo: Ken Stewart, Wikimedia Commons

An investigation into a report of a shooting on Christmas Eve led Trail RCMP officers to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

On Dec. 24 at 4:11 a.m., a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer investigated an incident where a 17-year-old youth had shot himself in the finger and required medical treatment at the hospital.

The youth said that he had been playing with a firearm inside a residence in Trail. The youth accidentally discharged the firearm and shot himself in his finger.

An investigation into the incident at the residence is ongoing.

“Canadian law requires the safe storage of all firearms which can help prevent an incident like this one,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Criminal charges can be pursued against firearm owners who fail to comply with storage laws.

“If you do own firearms, it is a good idea for everyone in your household to take the Canadian Firearm Safety Course. Knowledge on how to safely handle a firearm when present is critical if you expect yourself or your loved ones to be around firearms on a regular basis,” Sgt. Wicentowich concluded.

For more information, visit the RCMP Firearms website.