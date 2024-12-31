To plug or unplug: the debate over future of library services holds council’s sway

Photo: Contributed

The city’s library requires a new or renovated building and an increase to its digital quotient if it is to move forward as a viable institution in Nelson, a recent needs assessment report revealed, but one councillor felt the plug should be pulled instead.

Rik Logtenberg said instead of going further down the digital highway, the library needs to go back in time. The findings of a Selkirk Innovates report — delivered earlier this month to Nelson city council by chief librarian Tracey Therrien — called for a new or renovated building, and to increase digital literacy, expanding capacity to reach non-library users.

But on a recent excursion to the Nelson Public Library, Logtenberg said he witnessed the “native digital generation” all on their cell phones in the library and not engaged at all by the printed page.

“I would remove computers and make it a no-screen space at the risk of having a whole bunch of kids not being there and, instead, focus on inter-development work,” he said, prefacing his comments that he was a strong advocate of retaining the library.

“This notion that the library is this hub for information, sort of a nexus for information, where you need to go to get information, and almost deifying its information and knowledge … is something we need to transcend,” he continued. “Just as an alternate view, I would say we go in the complete opposite direction.”

But Therrien politely disagreed with Logtenberg’s suggestion.

“Research shows that age group is reading less online and they would rather come into a space like a library or a bookstore and browse the shelves … and people are looking for those digital detox spaces as well,” she said.

“The only thing is, if we intentionally drop technology like that, there are some folks that don’t have access to technology. So we want to make sure people can still access technology and be able to have the skills to do that” and technology is what brings some of those age groups together.

“They might all be sitting there on their phones, but it is a welcoming space to walk through the door to,” she said.

In an age of increasing social isolation, the library plays a role in fostering social interaction and building a sense of belonging within the community, Therrien pointed out.

Two thirds of Nelsonites hold membership in the Nelson Public Library, said library board chair Anni Holtby, while the number drops to 41 per cent in regional district Area F, 21 per cent in Area H (south) and 20 per cent in Area E.

“We have an above average number of cardholders compared to other peer libraries,” Therrien stated. “While total circulation of our materials has actually increased over the last five years, circulation of print materials has decreased,” demonstrating a rise in interest of electronic resources.

“But over that same period of time, the number of people accessing wireless internet resources at the library increased more than two fold,” she said. “We know now that libraries are evolving and are no longer book repositories.”

Conducted by Selkirk Innovates, the “Nelson Public Library, Future Needs Assessment” recommended support for ongoing improvements to service delivery, an expanded or renovated facility, new and enhanced funding streams and improved staffing capacity to reach out into the community and keep pace with the latest trends.

Services for under-represented populations

NPL seeks solutions to barriers that prevent access for underrepresented patron groups and has made efforts to address the needs of rural residents, racialized individuals, young adults, Indigenous people and other underrepresented groups.

“Our research indicates there are opportunities to do more,” the report explained.

A first step on the theme could be to improve outreach to groups who represent non-library users. Multiple underrepresented groups (rural residents, young adults) also mentioned that the library’s opening hours prohibit access, and this sentiment has been shared by many patrons in past engagements.

“If additional budget becomes available to the library, consideration of extended evening hours, or opening on Sundays, would be worthwhile,” said Therrien.

Of note, NPL is open 20 days less per year than the average of similar sized libraries in B.C.

Multiple rural groups also mentioned a need to have more accessible remote services. While NPL offers “mobile library” services in RDCK areas H and F, some interviewees felt the limited hours were prohibitive.

Digging for new digs

Through the report people shared many visions for what the Nelson library of the future could look like.

“Some of the themes that we heard repeatedly included more conversational seating, separate quiet areas, beautiful light-filled rooms, bookable meeting or event spaces, enhanced integration with the outdoors, and improved access (including parking),” said Therrien. “Many of these needs cannot be met in NPL’s existing facility given its location and space constraints.”

NPL previously worked with an architect to develop a proposal for a new facility next to City Hall. While this proposal was not funded, the report recommended the NPL should continue to explore opportunities to develop a new facility.

The previously developed plan included many aspects that reflected community needs, including:

flexible spaces that could be booked for use by other organizations;

incorporating accessible design;

room for casual community interactions and a social commons;

space for truth, reconciliation and celebration of Indigenous cultures;

architecturally distinguished;

linked to outdoor green space;

integrated underground parking, and;

embedded multiple uses in that the upper floors of the building were slated for residential development.

