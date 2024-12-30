Periodic closures on Highway 3 through the Kootenay Pass overnight

Photo: DriveBC

Highway 3 in both directions through the Kootenay Pass will have intermittent closures overnight to allow for snow deposit removal.

According to Drive BC, intermittent closures will last up to 30 minutes between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate. Closures began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and will take place periodically until Dec. 31.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.

Environment Canada forecasts about 2 centimetres of snow to fall in the area tonight.

The Kootenay Pass is the highest elevation highway in B.C. with a summit of 1,774 metres.