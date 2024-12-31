'Smoke and struggle': A look back at the West Kootenay 2024 fire season

Photo: Samantha Holomay Photo:Istock

This summer was the fourth worst fire season on record in B.C., and increased lightning activity may have been the cause.

In retrospect, there were more wildfires during the 2024 season compared to 2023, which also saw an increase in extreme fires and climate emergencies.

However, other factors also contributed to a rise in fire activity and the government said it is implementing new resources to adapt.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, they responded to 1,688 wildfires that burned more than one million hectares across the province.

The Southeast Fire Centre said the West Kootenay fire season was marked by unique weather conditions, significant lightning activity and smoke-related challenges for the surrounding communities.

From April 1 to Dec. 19, a total of 73,048 ha. were burned, a significant increase compared to last year’s 44,028 ha.

In total, 372 wildfires were recorded throughout the Kootenay Boundary region this year, with the majority — 77 per cent — sparked by lightning. Human activity accounted for 20 per cent, with the remaining percentage was undetermined.

The year 2023 saw fewer wildfires (298), but lightning still remained the dominant cause.

A slow start to a fierce summer

Information officer for the Southeast Fire Centre, Meghan Graceffo, said the season began quietly, with only 44 wildfires recorded by mid-July. June’s cooler temperatures and precipitation helped delay the fire season’s onset.

“These conditions helped delay the start of the wildfire season as the fuel moisture content remained elevated throughout the month,” said Graceffo.

However, July brought a dramatic shift. A prolonged heatwave from July 4-24 caused rapid drying, making the land more susceptible to fire. Between July 17-31, 152 wildfires ignited, driven by dry lightning in the Kootenay Lake and Arrow Fire zones. In one week alone, 1,313 lightning strikes were recorded, resulting in 141 new fires.

Wildfires and smoke put communities under pressure

Residents in fire-prone areas around Kootenay Lake faced significant challenges, with many enduring evacuation orders and alerts from two regional districts.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, there were 51 evacuation orders in 2024, affecting more than 4,100 properties, and 112 evacuation alerts, affecting more than 11,600 properties.

Efforts to adapt and recover were tested by the rapidly evolving nature of the season. Late-summer wind events and the proximity to residential areas highlighted the need for investment in fire prevention warning systems and recovery planning.

In July, skies were filled with black smoke in the community of Slocan, which went under an evacuation order as wildfires burned at Aylwin and Nemo Creek. Evacuation orders affected 370 as firefighters arranged sprinklers to protect structures and prepared to pump water from the nearby lake.

Graceffo said that a late-season cold front in September brought winds gusting up to 50-100 kilometres per hour.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Interior Health issued an air quality warning in the Grand Forks area in September. An evacuation alert was put in place for homes west of Grand Forks.

“Strong southerly winds, above-seasonal temperatures, and low relative humidity helped the Goosmus wildfire in Washington state spread north, resulting in a spot fire just outside of Grand Forks,” said Graceffo.