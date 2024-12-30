'People are scrambling': Escalating ferry service puts squeeze on small West Kootenay communities

Photo: Valerie Farcelais Kootenay Lake cable ferry

Residents in the West Kootenay communities of Harrop, Procter and Glade say they are being stranded and cut off from vital resources as a labour dispute escalation reduces ferry service.

Valerie Farcelais, a Procter resident, says she sympathizes with workers advocating for better wages, but says the dispute is severely disrupting lives during an already stressful time of year.

“We’re losing a basic freedom,” she said.

“If you leave, you don’t know if you’ll be able to come back because only 28 small cars can fit on the ferry, and with just eight sailings a day, that’s not enough for the 600–700 residents on this side (of the lake).”

The B.C. Labour Relations Board announced on Dec. 27 that cable ferries at Glade and Harrop will operate on a reduced schedule starting Jan. 2. amidst the Kootenay Lake ferry strike.

B.C. General Employees' Union workers have been on strike since Nov. 3, seeking wage increases, scheduling adjustments and extended benefits for auxiliary workers from employer Western Pacific Marine.

The labour board approved the union's bid to reduce service of the Harrop-Procter ferry to eight round trips daily and 16 round trips for the Glade ferry.

The Harrop ferry usually runs on a 24-hour on-demand schedule, while the Glade ferry's regular schedule is 5 a.m. to 2:20 a.m.

Farcelais said the reduced schedule has led many residents to cancel their New Year’s plans, fearing they won’t be able to return home. She noted the impact will be especially severe for schoolchildren, seniors, and workers who rely on the ferry for education, groceries, and medical appointments.

"People are scrambling to figure out how to manage this.”

Farcelais added that the timing of the changes—between Christmas and New Year’s—left residents feeling blindsided. Having some time off work, and no children, she can't imagine the challenges faced by those with kids or jobs on the other side of the lake.

"Everybody's panicked here," said Melinda Foot, co-owner of the Procter General Store.

"It's a five minute crossing that takes us over to all the rest of our communities, Nelson, Balfour," she said Monday. "The ferry we're talking here is our only exit. We have no back road. We have no logging road. We have nothing over here beyond this tiny little convenience store."

The union said that emergency sailings will still be maintained during the reduced service.

Residents are now organizing to voice their concerns. In a letter to the union and labour board, community members criticized the decision to amend the essential service order, saying it destabilized the community.

"The labour relations board hearing only included lawyers for Western Pacific Marine and the union,” the letter said. “There was no representation for the communities the ferries serve."

The letter threatened to set up roadblocks on each side of the ferry "and say no one will cross unless we all cross."

"No one person’s essential status is more deserving than another. The ferry is essential to all of us."

The letter noted that the ferry workers right to better wages and working conditions should not come at the expense of the community.

About 600 people live in the Harrop-Procter area and about 300 people live in Glade, the labour board ruling said.

"They keep telling us there will be a schedule of eight crossings but they won't tell us what that schedule is," Foot said. "People are in fear of losing their jobs. They're trying to get boats to puts boats in the water and cross our water in the dark, in January."

Farcelais says the community plans on protesting the reductions on Jan. 1 at noon.

"We should also be thinking about a better a transportation system that works for us so we are not held hostage again," she said.

with files from The Canadian Press