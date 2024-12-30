Overwhelmed West Kootenay breeder surrenders 11 labradoodle puppies to BC SPCA just before holidays

Photo: submitted

An “overwhelmed breeder” in the West Kootenay has surrendered 11 five-month-old labradoodle puppies to the BC SPCA, says the animal rescue group.

“This is yet another case of a breeder who bred dogs and now can’t find homes for them and can’t afford their care,” said Jamey Blair, BC SPCA senior manager for northern B.C. and the Kootenay region.

When the puppies arrived at the community animal centre in Nelson they were fearful, trembling and urinating, said Blair.

“(A)nd we could not ignore the strong odour of feces and urine emanating from them,” he explained. “They are clearly under socialized, but they took comfort from the BC SPCA staff who were handling them as they were examined for any injuries or possible health issues.”

All the puppies were given baths, vaccinated, and treated for intestinal parasites.

“Two of the puppies have upcoming vet appointments for minor issues,” said Blair. “They all need a face trim, so we are working on having a groomer come to the animal centre.”

The puppies were all very unsure about being walked on a leash, but centre staff have been doing some training with them and they have come a long way in a short period of time, Blair explained.

There have been some lovely moments over the holidays, he said.

“They play so nicely together,” Blair said. “It has been such a joy to watch them come out of their shells. We are starting to see them show more of their personalities.”

The puppies will be available for adoption early in the new year.

An anonymous donor has pledged to match all donations to help these puppies and other animals, up to $250,000.

If you would like to contribute to the care of these puppies and other animals in the BC SPCA’s care, you can donate here.