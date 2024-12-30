Pickleball club in a pickle over growing membership and limited indoor space

Photo: Contributed Outdoor pickleball courts.

The city’s fastest growing sport is asking for more space.

A request for a new multi-purpose facility or gymnasium has been made by the Nelson Pickleball Club to Recreation Commission No. 5 (Rec 5) to help facilitate the sport’s growth in the city.

Douglas Farquharson, from Nelson Pickleball Club, provided a verbal discussion last month to Rec. 5 and introduced the case to build a full size gymnasium at the recreation centre.

Currently, the association rents Selkirk College’s Mary Hall for 15.5 hours per week — for a total cost of $3,200 per month — in order to accommodate the membership in the winter.

“That’s all we can get for time slots and we can’t expand past 100 members, much to the annoyance of many other people that would like to join because we simply don’t have the space,” said Douglas Farquharson.

As a result, the club can’t accept any new members in the winter. The 2024 outdoor membership sat at 176 members — with play at the tennis courts above LV Rogers Secondary School — but there are “hundreds that use the (Mary Hall) facility that aren’t members” in the winter because they can’t join the club, said Farquharson.

He said the wait list for people to join the club is getting longer each week, and they are unable to host potential indoor tournaments — which attract hundreds of players per weekend — as a result of a lack of dedicated indoor courts.

“What we need is … the creation of six indoor, accessible, dedicated pickleball courts,” he said. “It would accommodate the rapid growth of the sport across all ages and skill level, and allow skill development and the organization of local tournaments.”

Farquharson realized the logistics and demand in Nelson if such a facility were to exist.

“If it was a multi-purpose kind of thing, it would need no less than six spaces to host tournaments,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, multi-purpose facilities in a town like this would have many demands on it and we don’t envy the task that you have to juggle” booking.

The request was not denied nor its merit debated by the commission since it did not have the finances or the authority to approve and create such a facility. However, the recreation service could use some funds to help the club explore a feasibility study to see how more courts could be built in Nelson, said Rec. 5 chair Keith Page.

“This service doesn’t take on new activities without going through a very formal process, laid out in our bylaw, and that includes getting the consent of the participants for taxation,” he said.

“The first step would be to have a fairly rigorous feasibility study done.”

As well, there might be some space allotted in the Nelson Cares building proposal for the Nelson Recreation Campus that could accommodate the club’s request, he added.