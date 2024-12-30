Concern over effect of president-elect Trump taints view of Columbia River Treaty agreement-in-principle

Photo: screenshot Adrian Dix (middle) speaks during the webinar.

Fears over what U.S. president-elect Donald Trump might do to influence or block the Columbia River Treaty’s new agreement-in-principle flowed into discussions on the process recently.

In a webinar hosted by the province on the agreement-in-principle (AIP) — which was announced in July — it was asked how the Canadian negotiating team will be able to protect water rights from the change in administration coming in the U.S.

“During his campaign, Trump stated that all he had to do was open up the (water) taps from Canada,” one person asked. “Is there concern with Trump delaying or stopping this process? Based on some of his comments.”

Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, Adrian Dix, said he knew that president-elect Trump was expressing those views but the Canadian side has to “determinedly and consistently defend our interests as well,” in the continuing negotiation process.

Until a modernized treaty has been finalized and accepted by both countries the current treaty remains in place.

“I think what we have to do, and what we have to continue to do, is do the work of defending Canadian interests, of Columbia Basin interests and British Columbia interests and not be distracted in that work by the political discussions of the time,” he said.

“There is, as you know, the United States senate is in the … period between the election and the arrival of the new senate, so there will be a new senate and a shift between a Democrat and Republican majority and that makes a difference.”

In the interim — to bridge the gap between the AIP and a modernized treaty — BC Hydro and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bonneville Power Administration have entered into arrangements under the existing treaty to allow continued operations and implement some components of the AIP.

The original treaty required that B.C. operate with 8.95 million acre feet of reserved space in its treaty reservoirs to provide flood risk management to the United States.

Kathy Eichenberger, the lead negotiator for B.C., said under the interim agreement, Canada will provide the U.S. with 3.6 million acre-feet (MAF) — a 60 per cent reduction from the current level.

“I would say this modernized treaty … is significantly in the interests of everyone on both sides of the border, and that means in Canada — whether you are a New Democrat, or a Conservative or a Liberal — and in the United States — whether you are a Republican or a Democrat — I think a lot of the voices in favour of this treaty are from all parts of the political spectrum,” said Dix.

And the work that began during the previous Trump administration, and then of President Joe Biden, and soon to be Trump again will continue to modernize the treaty, said Canada’s lead negotiator, Stephen Gluck of Global Affairs Canada.

“We will continue to work with whatever administration is in place towards modernizing this,” he said. “The work we have done in the U.S. hasn’t changed; it’s been going forward. We continue the work we do no matter who is in power in the United States.”

“(A)nd you can expect us to do that but not by getting into debates and everything else but by being respectful to our American friends by being determined in what needs to happen” for Canadian interests, added in Dix.

More public input sought

After the AIP was struck it was announced that more public input would be sought as the details of the new treaty were nailed down. Reached after six years of discussions with the U.S., the AIP is a non-legally binding document that provides the Canadian and U.S. negotiation teams a clear roadmap to move forward and begin drafting a renewed treaty, said Gluck.

“It also means that we will continue our engagement to seek your feedback and explain the next steps,” he said.

There were several key elements of the modernized treaty, first signed in 1964 when Canada built Mica, Hugh Keenleyside and Duncan dams. As part of the treaty, B.C. received a payment for providing assured flood control to the U.S. for 60 years and on half of the potential incremental electricity generated in the U.S.

“But this has come at a significant cost to Canadians living in the basin from a social, environmental and economic standpoint,” Gluck said.

Negative impacts from the construction of the water reservoirs include permanent flooding, massive fluctuations in water levels and ecological damage. First Nations and the local communities were not consulted when the dams were built, he pointed out.

“Increased electricity demands and growing environmental awareness has changed since the treaty came into effect,” Gluck explained.

As a result, under the AIP the themes of flood risk management, Canadian flexibility, hydropower and transmission, compensation and ecosystem health and indigenous values arose.

“For Canada, gaining increase flexibility in the operation of the three Canadian dams for domestic priorities such as for ecosystem improvements and supporting Indigenous cultural values, and community interests,” was significant, said Gluck.

As well, there will be the creation of a transboundary body that will make recommendations on ecosystem benefits, the integration of Indigenous cultural values, adaptive management and work to study salmon re-introduction.