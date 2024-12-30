Nelson's home sales lag, while major cities see surge

Photo: Samantha Holomay Photo: Istock

Canadian home sales saw a surprising increase in October and November, but Nelson's local market showed different results.

Tom Thompson of the Nelson District and Commerce said that while the recent decrease in mortgage rates might have increased some home buyers confidence, not much has shifted.

"It hasn't driven the prices way down, so there may be confidence in being able to qualify for a mortgage. So that you makes you feel like 'hey, I'm more motivated now to go looking."

Thompson suggested that the appeal of moving to Nelson still remains strong, despite the housing supply numbers.

According to the Association of Interior Realtors, residential real estate sales in the Kootenay Boundary region were lower than expected. However, 367 new listings were added to the market, marking a 4.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

While condominiums supply remained stable, new residential unit listings dropped by 6.7 per cent compared to September 2023. In September, 1,025 residential units were sold, just under the 1,165 units sold in August.

Photo: Association of Interior Realtors Kootenay residential home statistics

“When it’s all said and done, there’s still a demand for people wanting to move to Nelson, and there’s still limited supply of available properties,” Thompson added.

While the total number of active listings in the region increased by 27.1 per cent, the highest growth was recorded in the Shuswap-Revelstoke region, with active listings seeing a 41.2 per cent increase. The overall number of active listings in the Kootenay region grew by 21.4 per cent compared to September 2023, with a total of 1,759 listings.

Kaytee Sharun, president of the Association of Interior Realtors, noted that while the numbers were lower than expected and there was little growth in the region overall, it wasn’t a sign of decline.

“While the Kootenay and Boundary region barely showed an increase from last year’s September units sold, sales activity is holding steady, which indicates strong market confidence in the area. This is likely due to the region being one of the more affordable housing markets in the province."

Despite the slower market, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) suggests that 30-year mortgages could help boost activity in 2025.

Home sales across Canada

While October saw a steady climb, November saw a 2.8 per cent increase in sales, now standing 18.4 per cent higher than in May 2024, before interest rates were cut in June. The increase was mainly driven by higher sales in major cities like Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

The national average sale price in November rose 7.4 per cent year-over-year.

Overall, October and November were busy months for home sales, with some of the highest levels seen since April 2022. However, the overall market remained slower than expected.

CREA forecasts that home sales will increase by 6.6 per cent in 2025, and the national average home price will rise by 4.4 per cent, reaching $713,375.

“Not only were sales up again, but with market conditions starting to tighten, November also saw prices rise significantly at the national level for the first time in almost a year and a half,” said Shaun Cathcart, a CREA senior economist.

“Normally, we might expect this market rebound to pause before resuming in the spring. However, the Bank of Canada’s recent 50-basis point cut, combined with looser mortgage rules, could lead to a more active winter market than usual.”

Canada’s housing market has been on the rise, with national home sales jumping 7.7 per cent in October and another 2.8 per cent in November.

As the housing market continues to show signs of recovery, the question of whether the trend of rising prices and increasing sales hold steady, or be tempered by the housing challenges plaguing the city.