Labour Board rules to allow reduced sailing for cable ferries at Glade and Harrop amidst Kootenay ferry strike

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo of the Galena Bay ferry

A decision from the B.C. Labour Relations Board published on Friday has the cable ferries at Glade and Harrop starting to run on a reduced schedule during the Kootenay Lake ferry strike.

The Kootenay Lake Ferry Division (Western Pacific Marine Ltd.) and B.C. General Employees' Union have been at an impasse with negotiations.

The Labour Relations Board — a provincial organization that works with employers, employees and unions on matters related to employment and labour relations in unionized workplaces — ruled at the end of November to allow overflow passengers on to the Kootenay Lake ferry.

Then on Friday, the board ruled the Harrop Ferry and the Glade Ferry will run on a reduced schedule starting Monday.

Full strike action began at the start of November when negotiations between the ferry workers’ union and its employers broke down.

A 72-hour strike notice was issued Friday, Nov. 1 by the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) and as a result, the Western Pacific Marine Ferries operations at Balfour (Kootenay Lake) were reduced to essential services only, with cable ferry operations Glade and Harrop unaffected by job action.

The escalation followed what the union described as an unsatisfactory offer from the employer that would disadvantage its members.

The offer did not meet the standards set by agreements with Waterbridge and Waterbridge Equipment, said Maria Bennett, BCGEU treasurer, when strike action began.

The union applied to the board for an amended ESO (Emergency Service Order) in regards to Glade and Harrop-Procter.

This past week, the Labour Relations Board document decided in their ESO that the Harrop and Glade ferries would be lessening operations.

The new decision states that the Harrop Ferry must run eight round trips per day, and the Glade Ferry 16 round trips per day, on a schedule decided by the employer, Western Marine Pacific.

According to the decision, the ferries will also continue to run on-demand the following passengers: people crossing for medical appointments, students crossing to attend classes (or their parents for drop-off purposes), teachers and school administrators, ambulances, RCMP vehicles, health professionals, emergency dispatches, a person responding to a mental or physical health emergency, snow removal vehicles, and vendors making scheduled deliveries to the Procter General Store including fuel trucks.

"The amendments to the ESO contained in this decision will no doubt have some effect on the residents who rely on the ferry, and that may include some economic impacts and the inconvenience of planning set departure and arrival times like a typical ferry service despite previously being able to come and go at will," the decision reads.

"However, I am satisfied that, based on the evidence currently before me, the levels established are those necessary or essential to prevent immediate and serious danger to the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of British Columbia. "