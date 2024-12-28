Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass will be closed for avalanche control work Saturday

Photo: DriveBC Kootenay Pass summit Saturday morning.

Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass will be closed Saturday afternoon for avalanche control work.

Beginning at noon, the highway will be closed in both directions to allow for crews to mitigate the nearby avalanche risk.

The closure is expected to last through to 4 p.m.

The area has seen significant snow in recent days, with more expected to fall through the day.

With a summit of 1,774 metres, Kootenay Pass is the highest elevation highway in B.C.