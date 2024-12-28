Avalanche report for backcountry holds uncertainty and considerable danger

Photo: Contributed

Heading into the holiday weekend backcountry snow conditions are uncertain, with the danger of avalanche raised to considerable at the treeline and above, according to Avalanche Canada.

On Friday the national avalanche agency released its report for the weekend and into early next week.

“There's no doubt that new snow and wind will form fresh, reactive storm slabs,” the report noted about the Nelson area. “Uncertainty lies deeper in the snowpack where dangerous weak layers may be at play. In times of uncertainty, conservative terrain choices are our best defense.”

The uncertainty is due to the fact that persistent slabs are particularly difficult to forecast, the report stated, while extremely variable snowpack conditions have been reported through the region.

Avalanche Canada advised that storm slabs in motion may step down to deeper layers resulting in large avalanches.

“Surface hoar distribution is highly variable. Avoid generalizing your observations,” it noted.

Houston, we have two problems

Avalanche problem one is storm slab.

Recent snowfall and southwest winds have formed fresh storm slabs that will be deepest and most reactive in wind-loaded areas.

Avalanche problem two is a persistent slab. Buried weak layers of surface hoar and facets on a crust are now buried 40 to 120 cm deep. Increased load from new snow may make these layers more reactive.

“Be especially cautious on steep, open slopes at treeline and below,” the report warned.

Photo: Contributed

Avalanche summary

On Thursday, skiers near Rossland remote-triggered storm slabs (size one to two) on north-facing treeline and below treeline terrain.

Natural storm slabs up to size two were also observed in the area. Explosive control near Nelson produced storm slabs up to size two on a variety of aspects at treeline.

No new persistent slab activity has been reported since the storm, but observations remain limited.

Snowpack summary

Continued snowfall adds to 15 to 40 cm of recent new snow.

“Accompanying southwest wind will redistribute this new snow, forming deeper deposits on leeward slopes at higher elevations,” the report forecasted.

A crust is present near the surface at lower elevations.

“The upper snowpack continues to settle and bond well following significant snowfall over the last two weeks,” the report continued.

Weak layers of surface hoar or facets and a crust may persist in the mid-snowpack, and snowpack tests continue to indicate potential instability, but the lower snowpack is generally strong and well-bonded.

Weather summary

Saturday

Cloudy with five to 15 cm of new snow.

A 15 to 40 km/h southwest ridgetop wind.

Treeline temperature -5 °C.

Sunday