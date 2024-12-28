More of Paulson Summit, other roadways, revealed with introduction of new cameras

Photo: DriveBC screenshot This Highway 3A webcam view uses a pixelated mask to avoid showing private property.

A new view of some of the region’s roadways will be coming to a highway camera near you in 2025.

New technology that helped add 22 new cameras in 2024 will be delivering 37 more views to help people travel more safely, especially during winter, according to DriveBC.

In addition to 36 cameras across B.C., the Paulson Summit on Highway 3 will be receiving a new camera: a west view on the summit with a remote camera that shares the site with new weather sensors, “leading to a more efficient and reliable system,” noted a press release from DriveBC.

“It is off grid because there are no available cellular or land line networks, and no power nearby,” it stated.

The system uses solar power and transmits the weather data and camera images by satellite.

“This Paulson setup will be a model for installing future similarly remote cameras,” it read.

Across the camera-verse

People checking traffic and weather conditions when planning trips on the province's roads can access a total of 503 cameras on the DriveBC webcam network.

The webcams deliver 1,037 views of current road conditions.

“Where technically feasible, ministry crews strategically locate the webcams throughout B.C. based on needs identified by residents, contractors or weather experts,” it was noted in the release.

This year's annual network expansion also includes the locations of:

Highway 1 at 216 Street, with west and east views in a growing region along the busy Highway 1 corridor in Langley;

Highway 14 at West Shore Parkway, with north, west and east views, as one component of the completed Highway 14 corridor improvements program between Langford and Sooke; and

Pine Pass on Highway 97 at the access road to Powder King Mountain Resort region with a north view is a new camera that replaced one that had gone offline after its components failed and replacements were no longer available.

Protecting privacy

Many DriveBC cameras are pan-tilt-zoom cameras that can deliver several views from a single position.

For example, on the Lower Mainland, many intersection cameras provide images of four or more positions. The DriveBC cameras also protect privacy.

In addition to providing information about weather, road and traffic conditions, DriveBC has links to information about border delays, inland ferries, ongoing construction projects and tips for how to drive safely in winter conditions.

Fishing for feedback

DriveBC is accepting public feedback on its redesigned web portal to replace the existing website next year.

The new site will include a simplified map, clearer event notification, new advisory features and better mobile usability.