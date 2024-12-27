Castlegar RCMP respond to fully engulfed vehicle Thursday night

Photo: Christopher Brach Photo: Highway 3A near Kabatoff Road

The aftermath of a fiery crash was filmed near Castlegar late Thursday night.

A fully engulfed vehicle was spotted in an embankment near Kabatoff Road in the neighbourhood of Thrums after reportedly driving off the highway.

Witnesses at the scene said the light from the fire was visible from the main road, which attracted them to the faint glow.

People at the scene say the Castlegar RCMP and Tarrys Volunteer Fire Department responded.

Constable Chris von Colditz said that no injuries have been reported.

"It sounds like it was a single vehicle collision, where the vehicle caught fire after the fact, and the fire department came and dealt with that end of things."