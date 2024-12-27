Small business theft protection program to end in early 2025

Photo: Contributed Photo:Istock

Time running out for the Small Business Rebate program in Nelson.

With just over a month remaining to apply for the Small Business Rebate program, its unclear how many applications have been submitted thus far.

The program was launched in response to a string of high-profile break-ins and vandalism affecting small businesses in Nelson.

The Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce, along with the Nelson Police Department (NPD), acknowledged that resources are too thin to properly address the increasingly aggressive and reckless activity in the city’s downtown core.

The two organizations have penned a letter to the province's premier, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and others responsible for public well-being.

The rebate program offers two types of relief, including reparative relief, which reimburses costs not covered by insurance or insurance deductibles for damages, and preventative relief, which supports businesses in implementing measures to prevent future damage.

Businesses can apply for up to $2,000 annually for reparative costs in 2023 and 2024, and a one-time rebate of up to $1,000 for preventative measures in either year.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2025.

Police Chief Const. Donovan Fisher said the NPD receives 20 to 30 calls per day related to theft, mischief, disturbances, and aggressive behaviour in the city. Employees have also been put at risk.

Tom Thomson, executive director of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce, said it's an issue that has been boiling.

“A lot of that was certainly spurred by vandalism, graffiti, break-and-enters, smash-and-grabs—just general nuisance-type things that were happening all around the province. And certainly, Nelson has had its share,” said Thomson.

He added that several local businesses have already used the rebate program, but emphasized that valid building insurance is required to apply.

“There’s still a number of local businesses who haven’t taken advantage of this program. The deadline is coming up, so anybody that hasn’t applied needs to get that in before Jan. 31,” said Thomson.

Business owner and longtime Nelson resident Christopher Brach acknowledged the positive intent behind the rebate program, but argued the focus should be on addressing prolific offenders.

“It’s just like one to three individuals causing a multitude of issues,” said Brach. “Unfortunately, the first people victimized are others on the street, followed by businesses.”

Brach criticized current solutions, saying they often rely on additional tax dollars, which places a burden on residents and businesses. He called for meaningful consequences for repeat offenders, regardless of their history.

“We’ve had issues where police have advised businesses to take their cash drawers out and leave them empty on the floor in front of doorways so it’s visible from outside. It’s frustrating because that’s not a long-term solution,” he said.

Brach also pointed to the ineffectiveness of current approaches to recidivism and criticized government for neglecting the concerns of local businesses.

“It’s just the slow-moving cogs of government. I respect that, but in the meantime, there needs to be pressure on the judiciary,” he said.

While Nelson’s situation is unique, police forces across the country face similar challenges. In Toronto, a police officer suggested residents leave their car keys near their front door to avoid confrontations during break-ins—a response to a 400 per cent increase in auto theft-related home invasions.

Although such advice may not directly apply to a smaller city like Nelson, it underscores the need for additional resources for police departments and emergency responders across the country.

The province, however, has limited influence over bail decisions.

According to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS), between November 2022 and December 2023, data was collected from nearly 4,800 bail hearings. Prosecutors sought detention in approximately three-quarters of these cases, with judges ordering detention in 41 per cent of them.

This conveys the limits of provincial influence on bail decisions, which are made by an independent judiciary in accordance with federal law.

Nelson officials acknowledge the complexity of the issue, but there is broad agreement amongst the community that the challenges facing local businesses due to repeat offences require a more nuanced approach involving rehabilitation, law enforcement, and community organizations.