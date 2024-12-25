Hazardous winter conditions expected Hwy 3 through the Kootenay region

Photo: DriveBC Paulson Summit

Hazardous winter driving conditions can be expected for Highway 3 throughout much of the Kootenays over the next two days.

Environment Canada says between 25 and 30 centimetres of snow can be expected on the highway from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snowfall accumulations are expected late in the afternoon Christmas Day until late in the evening on Boxing Day.

“A Pacific frontal system is expected to impact the B.C. Interior by late this afternoon. Snowfall associated with this system will intensify overnight into Thursday morning and then ease off as the system departs by late Thursday afternoon and into the evening,” Environment Canada says in its weather warning.

“We also expect strong gusty winds peaking around 50 km/h by Thursday morning and this can lead to some local blowing snow concerns.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”