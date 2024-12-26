Nelson firefighter responds after being praised online

Photo: Contributed Photo: Christopher Brach/Facebook

The Nelson firefighter responding to a call last weekend by himself has reignited some discussion across Nelson community pages concerning the duties of emergency responders.

Christ Thast of the Nelson Fire and Rescue Services was filmed by long-time Nelson resident, Chris Brach. He posted a video he filmed on Saturday, Dec. 22 to a Nelson community FaceBook page, describing his actions as "protecting a local firefighter while calling out a string of disturbances."

Both are being praised by some in the community through discussion surrounding common abusive situations emergency first responders and healthcare workers encounter.

Thast said he was just doing his job. Brach said he knew the firefighter and was prompted to film because he was alone and wanted to "have his back."

"The recording was more as a way to protect the firefighter and as a way to maybe create a bit of a deterrent for things to get out of hand," said Brach.

Despite his surprise at the attention, Thast said he is glad the video has generated some positive feedback and increased public understanding of the fire department's role.

"It's good for the city, and hopefully it'll reach the right people and maybe help some change. And what that is, I'm not sure, but hopefully there will be something."

He noted that firefighters, police and other healthcare or emergency services face common but unsafe staffing levels, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines. Typically running a two-man team, often during the night shift and weekends.

The BC Professional Fire Fighters (BCPFFA) has voiced concerns about how staffing levels are not meeting service standards in numerous departments across the province.

That night there were two calls at the same time; Thast and his partner responded to each call.

"It just kind of worked out that way. And things took a bit of a nasty turn on arrival. But in the end, it all worked out," he said.

He said it's common in these instances for the people to be known in the community and he doesn't take it personally.

"They're in a pretty horrible spot, unfortunately ... so it's not a personal feeling for me. I just try and remain calm and try and do my job. That's all."