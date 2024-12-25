Nelson's labour sector can't afford loss of international students, says local businesses

Photo: Contributed Photo: Istock

Immigration changes by the federal government have already impacted some rural cities and with holiday consumption at its peak some Nelson officials say it's just the beginning.

The impact the pandemic had on the labour market, particularly in the food and beverage sector, has impacted the West Kootenay seasonal employment rates, and the reduction of international students could hurt Nelson's already struggling sector.

Tom Thomson, executive director of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce, says that if the numbers reduce drastically, the local business community would take a critical hit, highlighting the current need to try to fill some of those positions.

"Because if you start losing several hundred Selkirk College international students, people at Walmart and Save-On-Foods and some of these places, they rely on those employees to fill the positions that are currently being filled in restaurants," said Thomson.

In a letter sent to the federal government on behalf of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce in November, Thomson and other officials pleaded to the upper level of government to "reconsider its current policy direction out of concerns the impact it will have on Nelson's and other surrounding cities labour and business sectors.

"Though we understand the impact of increased immigration has cause in rural housing markets, the broad approach being taken by government does not consider the specific needs of rural communities," the letter stated.

The letter continued to discourage the one-size-fits-all approach, and suggested that it doesn't take into account the vital contributions that Selkirk College makes on local economies.

In addition to the letter, they also rolled out a report State of the Sectors, where they discussed and documented the challenges employers were facing in the retail, food and beverage sectors in the area.

Thomson went on to address the damage being done to small businesses, while mentioning that, even in 2024, the labour market seems to be becoming more open because of the rising unemployment rate.

According to Statistics Canada from Dec. 6 of this year, the Kootenay unemployment rate was reportedly well below the provincial average, sitting at 3.6 per cent in November — a drop from 6.9 per cent the same time the previous year. In September 2024, the unemployment rate stood at 5.7 per cent.

"There can be some seasonal peaks and valleys," said Thomson. "I think there's still a challenge in some of those service sectors, whether it be food and beverage or hospitality, or even just other service industry jobs in the retail sector."

Accommodation and food services have seen the biggest decrease while culture and recreation saw a small boost.

"There's still a bit of a challenge for those businesses to try to get the people, to get them motivated, and get them to come out and apply for the jobs," said Thompson.

"And now you're going through a busy Christmas retail season, so if they're not hired now, you start rolling into January and February; the quiet times for retail. Then it becomes, probably less of a demand to need the employees. So if they're not employed now coming up in January and February, I don't imagine there's going to be a big change in those employment numbers."

Selkirk College alumni who often work in local businesses and contribute to the community can be found in every corner of the city. The college has given domestic international students educational opportunities that can sometimes translate into careers that fuel growth for the economy and fill key positions in the community.

The 35 per cent decrease to international students implemented this year translates to just 437,000 study permits issued countrywide in 2025.

Selkirk issued just 268 of its previous 857 international student attestation letters for 2024. In total, the school currently has 750 international students enrolled. At its peak in 2019, there were 1,024.

Thompson warned the recent policy shift would seriously impact those outcomes and further damage the city's already struggling labour and business sectors.

"We need them," said Thomson.