Auditions for SpongeBob Squarepants: the Musical set for the stage

Photo: Emilee Wheeler of Electrify Photography Cast members and crew from?'Legally Blonde: The Musical,' May 2024

Get ready to dive into the spotlight.

Black Productions invites singers and actors to audition for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical from Jan. 25-26.

The “lively, fun-filled production” will take the stage at the Capitol Theatre from May 22-25. Performers aged 18 and over are welcome to audition — with no prior experience required.

Reserve an audition slot or learn more by emailing [email protected]. Updates and additional details are available on the Black Productions Facebook page.

“Join us in bringing the underwater world of Bikini Bottom to life, with unforgettable songs, laughter, and heartfelt moments,” said Sydney Black in the press release. “Don’t miss your chance to shine in this imaginative and energetic musical adventure.”