New policy in place to ensure proper management, disposition of city records

Photo: Contributed

An internal legislative review of the city’s information governance has identified a need for new policies and bylaws to improve information governance.

The internal review has resulted in the adoption of five related policies, including the Records and Information Management (RIM) policy by city council recently.

RIM is the process in which the City of Nelson captures, classifies, manages, preserves and disposes of its records and information, said Lisa Matchette, city records management coordinator, in her report to city council.

“It also ensures that access to records and information is provided in compliance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act,” she said.

Since June 2022, the Corporate Services department has been working towards creating a digital RIM system for all city departments to manage the creation, life cycle and disposition of all of its records, said Matchette.

A successful RIM system is supported by policy and procedure to set the requirements for the system, she added.

“It mandates compliance with standards and laws, ensuring records are handled securely and efficiently,” she stated.

In addition to the RIM bylaw, council has adopted several policies in 2024 around information governance, including:

Scanning Standard Policy;

Records Disposal Policy;

Records Destruction Authorization Policy;

Records Management – Information Governance Policy; and

Records Management – Legal Hold Policy.

Matchette said records and information management (RIM) was an essential aspect for open and responsive government.

Records management also ensures there would be access to records and information under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“The successful implementation of the proposed bylaw requires adequate staff training,” said Machette. “Training is scheduled to familiarize employees with the new systems and procedures, ensuring everyone is prepared and responsibilities are clearly delineated. Staff are working closely with the IT department to ensure the necessary technological infrastructure is in place.”

At the special meeting of council on Jan. 21, 2022, a $450,000 budget was approved for digitizing all critical city documents. This project aims to streamline information access and maximize staff resources.