Expansion, adjustment and extension of several routes in West Kootenay

Photo: Contributed

Service extensions and trip time adjustments are being made to transit services in the region for the new year.

Beginning Jan. 6, West Kootenay Transit — through B.C. Transit and the Regional District of Central Kootenay — are expanding service on four routes in the region:

Route 10 North Shore – the 4:04 p.m. service to Six Mile only has been extended to Balfour Ferry Terminal;

Route 52 Nakusp-Slocan – with service to the New Denver Health Centre;

Route 53 Nakusp-Edgewood; and

Route 98 Columbia – two round trips are being added during the week, with trips to the Tadanac neighbourhood.

In addition to the service route extensions, trip time adjustments are being made to several routes to “improve connections and service reliability,” noted a press release from B.C. Transit. The latest version of the Rider’s Guide has specific trip time adjustment details, the release noted.

“This service expansion has been made possible by an increase in local government and provincial funding,” the release explained.

An operating grant provided in the 2024-25 provincial budget will allow B.C. Transit and the RDCK — as well as the City of Nelson — to continue to provide service and “demonstrates that public transit remains a priority in our communities,” the release continued.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/west-kootenay.

For those about the board

As of Dec. 1 B.C. Transit has ceased the sale of legacy scratch-off paper DayPASS, 10 ticket, adult monthly pass, student/senior monthly pass, student semester pass, and post-secondary semester pass fare products in the West Kootenay Transit System in favour of Umo enabled alternatives.

Fare products can be loaded in the Umo app, to a reloadable Umo card in-person through a B.C. Transit Umo retail vendor, online at ca.umopass.com, or through Umo customer service at 877-380-8181.

Cash and the Province of British Columbia’s B.C. Bus Pass will continue to be accepted. Legacy tickets and pass fare products will be accepted until used up. A new Umo compatible token will be available to support the needs of social wellness organizations that offer free or discounted fare products.