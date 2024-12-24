Nelsonites praise fire department's handling of solo fire call

Photo: Contributed Photo: Christopher Brach/Facebook

Nelson residents are praising the response of the local fire department, particularly highlighting the professionalism of one of its firefighters.

Christopher Brach posted a Facebook video on Dec. 22 about an incident involving a man who was following him after leaving a show that had been cancelled due to a power outage. Brach said he was walking through a dark alcove when he noticed the man following him and making threats.

“While he’s behind me, he’s aggressively demanding money from me,” Brach said in the video. He assumed the man was struggling with mental health episode.

Brach says he slipped into a dark corner to avoid being seen and waited until the man passed. He expressed concern for others who might encounter the man.

“If he goes down that street and there’s somebody more vulnerable who’s not capable of defending themselves, this could play out differently.”

Brach later observed the man heading toward Hendryx Street Park, where he saw a fire burning and people standing around.

According to Brach, the fire department was called, but due to other ongoing incidents, only one firefighter was available to respond. Nelson Fire and Rescue Services (NFRS) typically has two full time firefighters on duty at all times, although sometimes additional on-call firefighters are available as needed.

The B.C.'s Professional Firefighters Association (BCPFFA) undergo specialized training that equipped them with handling tools to handle mental health emergencies and de-escalate potentially volatile situations.

The Nelson Professional Firefighters Local 1343 also shared the video posted by Brach to their social media page.

“The firefighter was incredibly professional and incredibly patient, and I give him huge props for how he handled this,” Brach said.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighter, who faced verbal insults from the people at the scene, who are presumed to have started the fire.

“I’m proud to wear this,” the firefighter said, referring to his uniform.

The public has praised the firefighter’s professionalism during a challenging situation, with some noting that first responders often face difficult and unappreciated work.

“They don’t get paid enough to be dealing with that sort of abuse on a daily basis,” one person commented on social media.

Castanet reached out to the Nelson Fire Department for comment, but the firefighter’s identity has not yet been confirmed.