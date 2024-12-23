Nelson Police Department charge 24 year-old armed suspect

Photo: Contributed

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a confrontation with police in Nelson late Saturday night.

Police say the man was armed with a knife when officers responded to an incident near the 300 block of Ward St.

He allegedly lunged at the police and refused to drop the weapon, prompting officers to attempt to subdue him with a taser, which was ineffective.

One officer fired a shot, although the suspect was not struck. The man was subsequently taken into custody with assistance from civilians in the area.

Nelson police have charged the man with resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, possession of a weapon, and possession of drugs. A bail hearing is pending.

The Nelson Police Department also thanked the citizens who helped the officers during the incident.