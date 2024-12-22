Nelson man arrested after charging at police while wielding knife

Photo: Contributed

A man that charged police officers while wielding a knife was taken into custody in Nelson Saturday night.

In a news release, the Nelson Police Department said officers were called to a local hotel just after 11 p.m. for a report of a man acting erratically and in the possession of a knife.

Police said the man was seen running from the hotel, prompting officers to pursue him to the 300 block of Ward St. in front of Nelson City Hall.

“During the interaction, the male refused to follow police commands to drop the object in his hand which was believed to be a knife,” the release states.

A taser was used but police said it was not effective. The man then charged at police.

“One officer discharged one shot from his service pistol but the suspect was not struck or injured. The suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of civilians in the area,” police said.

A 24-year-old Nelson man remains in custody pending a bail hearing for charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon and possession of drugs.

The Nelson Police Department said with the investigation ongoing it won’t be responding to media enquires, but will provide an update “when appropriate.”