City serves up Atlyn Proctor for 2025 sports ambassador

Photo: Contributed

The wrapping was taken off of the city’s annual awards for the sports ambassador on Dec. 10 during its 2024 annual reception at the Adventure Hotel.

2025 sports ambassador: Atlyn Proctor

The sports ambassador designation is awarded to an individual athlete, group, team or other individual for achieving a high standard of excellence in their athletic pursuits and who will represent Nelson’s sports and recreational community over the coming year.

Atlyn Proctor graduated from L.V. Rogers Secondary School in the spring. After graduation, she went to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas on a full scholarship in volleyball this fall.

She plays volleyball for the college’s Blue Dragons as a left side. She was first in the conference for kills. Atlyn earned a team all star designation this year, and says she hopes for bigger and better things for her team and herself next year.

“I am honoured and humbled by being selected for Nelson’s sports ambassador as we have such a sports-minded and supportive community,” said Proctor. “I can’t thank you enough for this, and I am proud to be selected for this award.”