New home smart guide launched for energy efficiency and resiliency

Photo: submitted

A new HomeSmart Guide to help residents understand how energy efficiency and resilient upgrades can work together to improve comfort, lower energy costs, and prepare homes for climate impacts has been launched by the RDKB.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) board chair Andy Morel said the guide is a valuable resources for West Kootenay communities.

“They empower residents to make informed decisions about energy efficiency and climate resilience, supporting the RDKB Climate Action Plan, as we all work toward a safer, more sustainable future,” he said.

Freya Phillips, RDKB’s senior energy specialist, said there is no other homeowner resource that combines energy efficiency and resiliency measures tailored to specific climate hazards in the region, such as wildfires, drought, extreme weather and floods.

“Whether you’re considering a renovation or simply looking to understand the benefits of a particular upgrade, this guide offers valuable support for creating a healthier, more comfortable and resilient home,” she said.

This is a great visual and easy-to-read guide for anyone interested in how our region’s climatic hazards can impact their home’s comfort and safety, said Raven Atherton, RDKB’s retrofit program coordinator.

“Whether you’re a homeowner, tenant, or renovation contractor, if you’re looking to make home improvements, you’ll want to take a look,” she said.

The launch of the RDKB HomeSmart Guide coincides with the RDKB HomeSmart program’s first anniversary.

The RDKB HomeSmart Guide organizes information into key areas: the building envelope, heating and cooling, interior, and exterior. Adopting the House As A System Approach, it also covers essential maintenance and preparedness tips.