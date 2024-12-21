Multiple-vehicle collision sets scene on icy Tuesday night in Nelson

Photo: Contributed

The steep slopes of Nelson and icy road conditions combined to create a multiple-vehicle collision in Nelson on Tuesday night.

Nelson Police Department officers attended the scene of a multiple vehicle collision after a car was unable to stop when coming down a hill.

“With winter weather, it’s important that people adjust their driving and make sure that their vehicle is in safe condition to be on the road,” said Cpl. Van Huis in a release from the NPD on Saturday.

Police arrived at the scene of the collision on Tuesday night while conducting routine patrols. The driver of the first vehicle had been driving downhill when they had attempted to use their brakes and began to slide out of control.

The driver of the second car saw him sliding out but was unable to stop in time due to the condition of the road, the NPD reported. As a result, the vehicles collided at low speed. Fortunately, neither driver was injured but both cars sustained significant damage, said Cpl. Van Huis.

“On icy roads, braking hard can cause your car to slide out. Driving in a low gear while going downhill is advisable to control your speed,” he said. “Additionally, ensure that your vehicle has winter tires with adequate tread. Always pay attention to weather and road conditions to keep yourself and others safe.”

NPD welcomes new constable

The NPD welcomed new recruit Const. Yashar Marufi to the force last week.

Marufi has previous experience working with B.C. Corrections, as well as owning multiple businesses. He recently completed his first term at the Justice Institute and began active duty on Dec. 18.

“We expect that Const. Marufi will be a great asset to the department and to the community,” said Cpl. Can Huis.

Calls for service