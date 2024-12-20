Nelson Police Department warns public of potential Canada Post scam

Photo: NPD screenshot

Unsolicited or unexpected texts and e-mails related to parcel delivery are circulating in the area as part of an online scam, warns the Nelson Police Department.

With Canada Post heading back to work, so are scammers claiming to be the delivery service, noted NPD community safety officer Silk Edwards.

“As many people expect deliveries this time of year, they may unsuspectingly fall victim to scams claiming to be related to package backlogs,” she said.

Recent scams have asked Canadian customers to enter their ZIP code, which is a definite flag the communication is fraudulent, Edwards pointed out.

“Scams of this nature can have different variations but may look like the one picture” above, said Edwards.

She advised to not click on links provided or enter personal information such as an address or a postal code.

“If you think the communication may be authentic, contact the service provider through other legitimate contact information sources, not the link or phone number provided in the message received,” Edwards concluded.