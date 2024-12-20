Selkirk College instructor reaches new heights of recognition in ceramics

Photo: Bob Hall Selkirk College instructor Robin DuPont (middle) was one of four 2024 Sam Carter Award in Applied Art + Design recipients at a BC Achievement Foundation ceremony that was held in Vancouver. He is seen here with former recipient of the award McCauley Wanner (left) and emcee for the award ceremony Fred Lee (right).

Selkirk College instructor Robin DuPont has been added to the pantheon of British Columbia’s outstanding working artists after being honoured with the 2024 Sam Carter Award in Applied Art + Design.

An instructor in the 10-month ceramics program based out of Nelson’s Victoria Street campus, DuPont is a frontrunner in contemporary ceramics in North America.

Recognized for his innovative atmospherically fired ceramics that push the boundaries of form and surface, he was one of four artists recognized at a ceremony hosted by the B.C. Achievement Foundation in Vancouver.

“It’s humbling to stand before peers and supporters of the arts to receive an award like this,” said DuPont, who was the City of Nelson’s 2023 cultural ambassador because of his impact on the community and beyond.

“I stand on the shoulders of my mentors, the teachers who have helped me get to this point over the last two decades. The support for artists going into the studio everyday asking the hard questions is really important. It’s what our cultural identity is made out of and is so important to our overall cultural landscape.”

The Sam Carter Award in Applied Art + Design program shines a spotlight on inspiring examples of functional art that enhance everyday life while strengthening the province’s creative economy. Artists and designers are recognized for their exceptional creations in various fields, including furniture, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, weaving, glass, fashion and industrial design.

With more than 20 years of experience, DuPont’s pursuit of creative and technical development has earned him a reputation for excellence in the field. His extensive research into new ceramic surfaces, clay bodies and kiln design set him apart in Canadian studio ceramics. As an educator and mentor, DuPont has taught at numerous institutions across Canada and the United States.

Originally from Calgary, DuPont attended the former Kootenay School of the Arts in 1997 and returned to the ceramic studios at the Victoria Street campus to begin his teaching career at Selkirk College in 2014. DuPont’s approach in the studio has reinvigorated the program, inspiring the next generation of potters to produce work of exceptional quality.

At the B.C. Achievement Award ceremony, DuPont was introduced by former Sam Carter Award recipient McCauley Wanner.

“Robin is an artist who continually redefines the relationship between form and function,” Wanner said. “With a unique aesthetic, Robin is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in ceramics. From his innovate wood-fired processes to his atmospheric surface techniques, it’s what sets him apart. His dedication to mentoring others and sharing your knowledge with ceramics techniques has had a profound impact.

“Through your work in teaching you have raised the profile of ceramics and excellence in practice, not just in B.C. but beyond. Thank you for your continued innovation and inspiration.”

Back at the Victoria Street campus studios, DuPont is helping the current ceramics program cohort realize their potential.

“I care deeply about this program, its outcomes and its ripples through the cultural landscape of our country,” said DuPont, who also served as the pottery expert on CBC TV’s Great Canadian Pottery Throwdown earlier this year. “It has added fuel to succeed in my own career so that I can attract attention to our program, and our fine city and region.

“As a student, I learned the most from my instructors that were out there as professional artists, as well as in the classroom with us. I strive to fill those shoes and hope that my successes can actually help our alumni succeed.”