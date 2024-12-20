New agreement-in-principle on Columbia River Treaty examined in virtual information session

Photo: Columbia River Treaty Revelstoke Railroad Bridge across the Columbia River at Revelstoke.

Canada will only have to provide the U.S. with just over one third of the water storage it once did in its water reservoirs under the new terms of the Columbia River Treaty’s agreement-in-principle, according to a provincial webinar Thursday night.

The Province of B.C.’s Columbia River Treaty team hosted a virtual information session to share updates and answer questions about efforts underway to modernize the treaty, and the agreement-in-principle (AIP) struck on July 11 after 19 rounds of negotiations between the two countries.

While the AIP is a key step forward towards modernizing the Columbia River Treaty, it is not a legally binding document. Until a modernized treaty has been finalized and accepted by both countries the current treaty remains in place.

In the interim — to bridge the gap between the AIP and a modernized treaty — BC Hydro and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bonneville Power Administration have entered into arrangements under the existing treaty to allow continued operations and implement some components of the AIP.

The arrangements will ensure:

the Canadian entitlement set out in the AIP will continue until 2044, “securing predictable benefits to B.C. over the next two decades;” and the pre-planned flood risk management operations as outlined in the AIP are implemented for a three-year period and ensure that B.C. is compensated as set out in the AIP.

Agreements can be found on the B.C. Columbia River Treaty website

The original treaty required that B.C. operate with 8.95 million acre feet of reserved space in its treaty reservoirs to provide flood risk management to the United States.

Kathy Eichenberger, the lead negotiator for B.C., said under the interim agreement, Canada will provide the U.S. with 3.6 million acre-feet (MAF) — a 60 per cent reduction from the current level.

The original provision expired in September of this year and moved to a more ad hoc “called upon” regime, she said, requiring the U.S. to draft their reservoirs more deeply and frequently to manage flood risk, before “calling upon” Canada for additional storage to prevent flooding.

“The reduction in overall flood storage space lessens restrictions to how treaty reservoirs may be operated. As a consequence, U.S. will need to operate their reservoirs more conservatively than they do today,” said Eichenberger.

The 3.6 MAF of flood storage will be in the Arrow Lakes Reservoir, which is the most effective storage for mitigating flood risk in the U.S., she added.

More public input sought

After the AIP was struck it was announced that more public input would be sought as the details of the new treaty were nailed down.

Reached after six years of discussions with the U.S., the AIP is a non-legally binding document that provides the Canadian and U.S. negotiation teams a clear roadmap to move forward and begin drafting a renewed treaty, said Canada’s lead negotiator, Stephen Gluck of Global Affairs Canada.

“It also means that we will continue our engagement to seek your feedback and explain the next steps,” he said.

There were several key elements of the modernized treaty, first signed in 1964 when Canada built Mica, Hugh Keenleyside and Duncan dams. As part of the treaty, B.C. received a payment for providing assured flood control to the U.S. for 60 years and on half of the potential incremental electricity generated in the U.S.

“But this has come at a significant cost to Canadians living in the basin from a social, environmental and economic standpoint,” Gluck said.

Negative impacts from the construction of the water reservoirs include permanent flooding, massive fluctuations in water levels and ecological damage. First Nations and the local communities were not consulted when the dams were built, he pointed out.

“Increased electricity demands and growing environmental awareness has changed since the treaty came into effect,” Gluck explained.

As a result, under the AIP the themes of flood risk management, Canadian flexibility, hydropower and transmission, compensation and ecosystem health and indigenous values arose.

“For Canada, gaining increase flexibility in the operation of the three Canadian dams for domestic priorities such as for ecosystem improvements and supporting Indigenous cultural values, and community interests,” was significant, said Gluck.

As well, there will be the creation of a transboundary body that will make recommendations on ecosystem benefits, the integration of Indigenous cultural values, adaptive management and work to study salmon re-introduction.

Moving down the river