Vallican Whole steps up to the season with a concert and seasonal sing-along on Saturday

The Vallican Whole reaches out again as the solstice approaches and the sun promises its return.

This Saturday, Dec. 21 (2 p.m.), join the Vallican Whole Community Choir — conducted by Sharon Lang — and friends for their annual concert and seasonal sing-a-long. The special guests include the Family of Friends Doukhobor Choir, Jasmine Popoff and friends and the Shifting Winds.

Admission is by donation — at 3762 Little Slocan South Rd.) with the Slocan Valley Grassroots Grammas selling refreshments in support of grandmothers in Africa.

For more information, call 250-226-7191 or email [email protected] .

Upcoming

In January, The Whole will host the much-beloved Locavore's Feast.

Also starting in January, the community centre will launch another Up Close and Intimate Series, starring local music and theatre.

In partnership with the Kootenay Art Therapy Institute (KATI), the community centre will be featuring visual art shows in the Basement Gallery this winter.