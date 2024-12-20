Nelson diner annual free Christmas meal tradition continues

Photo: Samantha Holomay Mari Plamondon (left), co-owner of Wait?s on Nelson, and restaurant employee Alyx Graham-Taylor.

Stepping inside the retro-styled diner, you’re immediately welcomed by the sugary smell of syrup, paired with the bustling chatter and clinking of dishes.

As the staff works diligently behind the counter, customers greet one another, chinwagging about the past, present, and future. It seems like everyone knows each other’s name — or knows someone you may know — making you feel right at home. The red, white and black colour scheme, mixed with Christmas decorations, sets a vibrant scene for Nelsonites of all walks of life to fill their bellies.

Christmas can stir up a mix of emotions for those who celebrate it. Whether you’re celebrating solo, with friends, family, or the community, it’s important that people have a place of solace.

That’s a virtue that Mari Plamondon, co-owner of Wait’s on Nelson, holds dearly. Plamondon has been hosting free Christmas dinners for the community for 25 years. Initially held at their church, the event moved to the restaurant after the pandemic and has been hosted there for five years.

The restaurant, which has been in business for 15 years, relocated in 2019 from the city’s oldest original storefront on Baker Street due to new policies. Determined to keep the tradition of making sure everyone has an opportunity to enjoy a Christmas dinner surrounded by others, her staff and family have continued the legacy.

“When you’re treated like you matter, you never forget that,” said Plamondon.

Pausing to recall a time when she saw members of the community come together by chance, she shared a story of five men who ended up sitting at a table together. All of their wives had passed away.

“They all kind of met here and sat down to have Christmas dinner together. So, you know, it’s for everybody … It’s really tough to go through the holidays when you’ve lost someone.”

Expanding on the importance of commemorating those who are no longer with us, restaurant employee Alyx Graham-Taylor chimed in, motioning toward the black plaques hung on the wall.

“The plaques are there to remember the people from the restaurant who have passed,” said Taylor.

Despite previous setbacks, changes, and losses, Plamondon believes that, at heart, people are very tolerant. With this sentiment, she wants to continue upholding the compassionate ideals of the original owner.

“We try to uphold Walter Waites’ ideals,” said Plamondon. “He was a very compassionate person, very community-minded … he and his wife took a lot of care of people on the fringes.”

“And if they can’t afford their meal, we pay for it.”

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The dinners aim to create a sense of community and provide a welcoming space for all, including those less fortunate—a sort of franchise for the disenfranchised.

The restaurant employs about 10 staff members and has been well-supported by the community through donations and volunteer help, Plamondon explained, motioning toward the decorated can that has been transformed into their donation cup.

The diner hosts a free meal special each month, but at Christmas time, Plamondon said it’s especially important to let people know they’re not alone for the holidays. With some gluten-free and vegetarian options, this year’s main spread will feature a turkey dinner with sweet potatoes, coleslaw, and creamed corn.

No matter who you are, what you’ve been through, or where you’re going, Plamondon says Wait’s on Nelson welcomes everyone to join them for their annual free holiday dinner on Christmas Day, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“I hope everybody leaves with a full belly and a high level of serotonin to make them feel good.”