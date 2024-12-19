Second phase deadline for recreation campus engagement process resident survey extended

Photo: Contributed

The deadline for the closing of the Nelson recreation campus engagement process phase two resident survey has been extended.

The survey — set to close out on Friday, Dec. 20 — for Nelsonites and electoral area E and F residents has been extended to Jan. 8 (4 p.m.) to gather their thoughts on the types of activities that should take place at the campus, while the group survey will gather feedback from organized recreation groups (minor hockey, minor soccer, gymnastics, etc.) to understand their unique needs.

“The RDCK and City of Nelson will use the information gathered from the resident and group surveys to help guide their planning efforts for the future of recreation at the community recreation campus,” read the website devoted to the process.

The information gathered will be used as input towards facility planning.

“The community recreation campus is an important regional hub for indoor recreation for residents in the Nelson and the district area,” the website contended. “Yet, there is not a collective vision, between the RDCK and City of Nelson, for the community recreation campus. With the aging of the facilities on the community recreation campus, the RDCK and City of Nelson need the community's input on the best recreational uses for current and future facilities.”

Through the survey, the regional district and the city hope to understand the current utilization of the existing facilities and amenities, thereby developing a shared vision for the campus by identifying the recreation activities that could be accommodated on the campus.

The survey will allow the RDCK and the city to “understand your willingness to support any increase in taxation to provide facilities and amenities on the recreation campus,” the website contended.