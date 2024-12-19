Police recover pickup truck stolen from Nelson four days later in Salmo

Photo: Contributed

A contractor’s truck that had been stolen in Nelson on Dec. 9 has been located in Salmo.

Nelson Police Department officers located the pickup truck in Salmo on Dec. 13, stolen several days previously from a residential neighbourhood in Nelson.

The contractor had reported that his truck had been stolen 30 minutes after it had been stolen. He had parked in front of a house and gone inside for a short amount of time. When he went out again, his truck was gone.

When the vehicle was found abandoned in Salmo it was taken to a local tow yard and police notified the owner.

“Vehicle thefts are unfortunately not uncommon in Canada,” noted a release from the NPD. “Always lock car doors and never leave keys inside of a vehicle. If you are the victim of a vehicle theft, contact police immediately.”