Grant application process for Columbia Basin Trust ReDi grants opens Jan. 2

Applications for the popular Resident Directed Grants program will open for submissions beginning right away in the new year.

Effective Jan. 2, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) will accept grant applications for the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) program.

Now known as the ReDi program, it supports local projects that provide additional value to Basin communities.

"ReDi grants are intended to be flexible and incorporate community-based funding decisions," noted a press release on the program opening.

Program funds are distributed annually to the Trust’s regional government and First Nations delivery partners, including the RDCK, as well as municipalities such as the cities of Nelson and Castlegar.

“RDCK communities benefit from the continued commitment from Columbia Basin Trust to help support and build up local projects in our areas,” said Aimee Watson, RDCK board chair and electoral Area D director.

“As part of the ReDi program requirement, the highlight of the process is having our residents participate in the engagement process to help determine which projects will bring additional value to their communities and receive access to funding.”

Not every application makes it across the finish line. Last year, 311 applications were received across the regional district, of which 288 were approved. If there was a common theme running through the successful projects, the majority of projects that received funding supported cultural, social, environmental and economic projects.