B.C. residents question if they are prepared for winter, survey says

Photo: Contributed On Dec.18, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snow warning for the West Kootenay, with 15?20 cm of snow expected to accumulate, and up to 30 cm in higher elevations.

This winter is predicted to be an unseasonably chilly one, but you shouldn't be left out in the cold.

With a December snowfall warning in place, a strong start to the ski season, and chilly winds felt throughout the province, it's safe to say that winter solstice’s gaunt has been felt in cities throughout and country.

The Farmers Almanac winter 2025 weather forecast predictions are calling for everything: freezing rain, massive snow squalls and extreme cold. The forecast predicts that British Columbia will be unseasonably chilly and calls for a “season of rain and snow with not much downtime.”

But are residents of the West Kootenays prepared for emergencies like getting snowed in, losing power, or winter road closures?

Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness:

"Being prepared for an emergency is a team effort, and we all have a role in building our household and community preparedness," said Greene.

“Whether you're venturing into the backcountry, or travelling to visit a loved one, please plan ahead, stay informed about the conditions, and check in on those who may need extra support. By working together and staying prepared, we can help ensure everyone has a safe holiday season and is ready for whatever this winter has in store.”

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada sporadic episodes of cold winter weather called 'cold snaps' are not setting new records for coldness. However, these cold snaps bring temperatures that are significantly colder than average for the time of year, and they can have serious effects on human health, transportation systems, and energy consumption.'

A survey from First Onsite Property Restoration revealed that 64 per cent of Canadians are concerned about their level of preparedness in the event of a climate caused emergencies.

It's important to protect yourself and others this season by becoming familiar with winter hazards you might encounter, here are some ways to prepare for climate related emergencies this season:

Have a plan

PreparedBC encourages people to make a plan to respond to extreme weather events. Knowing what to do, where to go and who to contact can give you and other peace of mind when faced with extreme climate conditions.

In some instances, public transportation may be cancelled and driving and walking and cycling can become very dangerous.

Having a master list of family and friend contacts and making sure everyone has a copy is a simple way of ensuring your friends and family have a secure line of communication. Picking a secondary meeting place is another way to make sure everyone affected can stay in the loop.

I’m snowed in, now what?

Severe winter weather like ice and snow can cause power outages, so it's crucial to have a plan to be able to live without power for several days in the case of heavy snow storms.

Knowing how to turn off your utilities, water, electricity and gas in certain emergencies could help preserve and protect your home. If you receive an evacuation order it's important to not shut off your natural gas unless requested by emergency officials.

According to the survey, 63 per cent of Canadians fear winter storms, and 58 per cent fear extreme cold, freezing, and burst pipes, while 72 per cent are worried about the cost of major renovations and repairs.

Consider familiarizing yourself on how to keep your pipes from freezing by insulating them, keeping them warm, and letting faucets drip during freezing temperatures to prevent ruptures. You can also ensure walls and attics are properly insulated, and check that doors and windows are properly sealed. Whether you rent or own a property, check with your insurance representative for information regarding home insurance.

In a statement to Castanet, the Ministry of Housing said 'the Province, through B.C. Housing, is funding 6,559 shelter spaces in 59 communities throughout B.C. – a 31 per cent more spaces the previous years.

Ensure reliable transportation

Installing winter tires is an absolute must in places like the West Kootenays, but its also good practice to keep your gas tank at least half full to make sure you have enough fuel in the case of an evacuation.

Greene encourages people living in vulnerable areas to have an ‘emergency vehicle kit' that includes: a shovel, tow rope, booster cables, windshield scraper.

In the case of unpredictable road closures and delays that may have you sitting in your car for a long period of time, making sure you have at least some food and water and the appropriate clothing is a great way to stay warm, as conditions can change quickly.

Stay in the loop

According to the ministry, emergency warming centres and general warming spaces may be opened to the public in response to extreme weather events. Emergency maps can be found on EmergencyMapBC.ca.

To stay on top of snowfall warnings power outages and alerts related to winter, its best to utilize trusted media sources for updates and information from the following sources:

Environment and Climate Change Canada and Weather.gc.ca for weather updates.

BC Hydro documents power outages throughout the province.

Drive BC announces accidents, highway and road closures.

EmergencyInfoBC notifies the public about climate emergencies and weather conditions.

For more tips to stay safe and informed this winter you can visit the provincial governments safety emergency management page.